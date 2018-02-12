Brave Kerry teen Tina McElligott loses her battle with Alpers Disease

A Kerry teenager who’s been battling a rare neurological disease for most of her life, has died.

Tina McElligott from Kilflynn, confounded medics by turning 17 in September, as most sufferers from Alpers disease don’t live longer than the age of 12.

In recent years she travelled to Spain with her mother Mags, to avail of a unque cannabis-based treatment which was unavailable in Ireland, and which gave her relief from seizures.

Tina will repose at her home in Kilflynn tomorrow from 4 to 8pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Kilflynn.