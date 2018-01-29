Brassil criticises FF supporters who vote Healy-Rae

TD John Brassil has criticised Fianna Fáil supporters who vote for politicians who were once party members.

The TD was selected at last night’s convention to represent Fianna Fáil at the next general election in Kerry.

Deputy Brassil did not name in his speech TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae who were once Fianna Fáil members.

He said if Fianna Fáil wants to be in government after the next election, then the party will have to win two Dáil seats in Kerry.

He said that can’t happen if supporters give their votes to so-called Fianna Fáil ‘gene pool’ candidates.