Brassil asks DUP for a second referendum on Brexit

Kerry TD John Brassil has urged DUP leader Arlene Foster to back calls for a second referendum on Brexit.

He said because of the DUP’s unique position as powerbrokers in the British Parliament, she could use her influence to give the people a second say on such a crucial matter as EU membership.

The Fianna Fail TD said at the Killarney Economic Conference, that it would be a very simple solution to the current situation.

Ms Foster, in response, said there were many reasons why people voted to leave the European Union and, in her opinion, it was a sovereignty issue.

She said that she totally disagreed with a second referendum and if it were to happen there would be a never-ending cycle of referendums.