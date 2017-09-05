Boyracers who performed doughnuts near Molls Gap ordered to pay €3,500 each

Two boyracers have been ordered to pay €3,500 each after they performed dougnuts close to Molls’ Gap during this year’s Rally of the Lakes.

25-year-old Martin Hayden of Longfordpass, Urlingford, Thurles, Co Tipperary and 21-year-old Iarfhlait O’Brien of Ravendale, Rathmana, Thurles, Co Tipperary were both charged with dangerous driving on April 29th last at Looscaunagh, Killarney.

They entered guilty pleas today at Killarney District Court.

Seargeant Kieran O’Connell said around 2pm that day Killarney Garda Station recieved numerous compliants that around 100 boyracers were blocking the area close to Moll’s Gap, which had been used that morning by competitors in the Rally of the Lakes.

The two 1600 CC Toyota Corollas being driven by Mr O’Brien and Mr Hayden performed doughnuts around a man in the centre of the road for one or two minutes.

The manouvres were caputured by a drone and dashcams and were uploaded to Facebook and YouTube where they were viewed 220,000 times.

Both cars have since been sold.

Solicitor Patrick Sheehan said Mr O’Brien is a farrier with Coolmoore Stud and to lose his licence would be catastrophic, while Mr Hayden works on his father’s farm and with his contracting business.

Judge James O’Connor said if both men paid €3,500 each before November 21st he would reduce the charge to careless driving.

The judge also ordered speedometers, limiting speed to 100kmph, to be fitted to the men’s vehicles for three years.