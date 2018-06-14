Boundary Committee recommends six local electoral areas be created in Kerry

New electoral boundaries are being recommended for Kerry ahead of the Local Elections next year including six new local electoral areas.

The changes are contained in a report from the Local Electoral Area Boundary Committee.

Currently, Kerry’s almost 148,000 citizens are represented by 33 county councillors who are divided across four Municipal Districts.





There are seven councillors in the Listowel MD, eight in Killarney and nine each in Tralee and South and West Kerry.

The Local Electoral Area Boundary Committee notes the distances by road in the county may be very long in comparison to its size due to its topography.

The committee received 28 submissions from the county as part of its review of electoral boundaries.

In its report, the number of county councillors remains unchanged but six local electoral areas are recommended; Dingle (An Daingean) with three councillors, Castleisland with four, Kenmare with six, Listowel with six and Killarney and Tralee with seven each.

The Municipal Districts will be Listowel, Killarney, Kenmare which comprises Kenmare and Dingle and Tralee which includes Tralee and Castleisland.