An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for three houses in Killarney

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission for three houses in Killarney.

Adrian Hegarty and Timmy Joe Fleming of Teicniúil-priory of The Courtyard, Fair Hill, Killarney had appealed the decision against the development at Scrahane, Killarney.

An Bord Pleanala believed the plans would represent significant overdevelopment of the site giving rise to an overbearing appearance and would be visually obtrusive.

The board raised concerns about the size of the rear gardens of the proposed houses and added the development would seriously injure the residential amenities of adjoining properties.

The board said the proposal would be contrary to proper planning.