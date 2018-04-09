Bórd Pleanála to proceed with reactivation of case involving planning for ten-turbine windfarm in North Kerry

An Bórd Pleanála is proceeding with the reactivation of a case involving planning permission for a ten-turbine windfarm in North Kerry.

Kerry County Council originally refused planning for the project at Ballyhorgan – the developer Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd, appealed the decision to An Bórd Pleanála, who granted permission in July 2016.

North Kerry Windfarm Turbine Awareness Group sought to have their concerns heard before the Supreme Court and were granted permission to do so.

Last month a spokesperson for the Courts Service said the Supreme Court had been informed both parties had consented to a settlement.

In a statement An Bórd Pleanála said late developments had come to light in the North Kerry case and the better course of action was to concede.

Radio Kerry has now learned An Bórd Pleanála is proceeding with reactivation of the case.

A spokesperson said the Board had received the perfected order from the Supreme Court.

The next part of the process, they say, is to identify the procedural steps that have to be addressed, which involves taking legal advice.

When An Bórd Pleanála makes its decision, that decision is subject to the same rules concerning judicial review and would be open to someone involved in the case to seek leave to apply for review again.