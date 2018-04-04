An Bórd Pleanála grants permission for oyster processing shed

An Bórd Pleanála has granted permission, subject to conditions, for the development of a commercial shed for oyster processing in south Kerry.

The planning appeals board upheld a decision by Kerry County Council for the shed including an office and waste water treatment system at Ardcost, Cahersiveen.

The board said the layout of vehicular access to the development needed to be revised as to minimise interference with the existing access road.

The revised drawings will have to be agreed with Kerry County Council and the access road will have to be upgraded before construction starts on the shed.