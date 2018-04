The campaign to reinstate diving boards in Fenit has received a boost.

Bórd Iascaigh Mara has awarded the project €3,500 towards the cost of new diving boards.

The BIM grant will be utilised to make the project shovel ready for the next phase of funding.

Irish Water Safety is also expected to forward its safety assessment of the bathing slip in Fenit to Kerry County Council this week.

Restore Fenit Diving Boards Campaign appealed to Kerry County Council to expeditiously sanction the project.