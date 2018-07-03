Boolaculhane residents may be experiencing water outages

Irish Water and Kerry County Council continue to monitor the return of supply to all customers on the Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme.

Irish Water says there’s been significant progress throughout today refilling the majority of reservoirs, however tankers are being deployed to fill one reservoir in the Boolaculhane area.

While pumps are slowly refilling reservoirs, there remains an element of risk as the system recharges.

Irish Water says a limited number of customers in the Boolaculhane area may be experiencing water outages at this time.





As a precautionary measure, alternative water supplies remain in place at the following locations: