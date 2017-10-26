Book exploring rich heritage of Cloghane Brandon fishing industry to be launched next week

A book exploring the rich heritage of Cloghane Brandon’s fishing industry will be launched next week.

Produced by Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith Triúigh, Fishing in the Cloghane Brandon Area, will be officially launched next Friday November 3rd in Brandon’s Halla Le Chéile.

Speaking to Deirdre Walsh on this afternoon’s Talkabout, Catríona Ní Churráin of the Comharcumann explained how the project came about:

Fisherman Mike Murphy, who features in the book, says fishing is part of the lifeblood of the area:

A short video, featuring old footage of fishing in Brandon and Cloghane, has been launched in conjunction with the book: