Book of evidence served on man accused of Tralee woman’s murder

A court has been told that a book of evidence has been served on a man charged with the murder of Tralee woman, Nicola Collins.

Cathal O’Sullivan, a native of Charleville but resident at Popham’s Road, Farranree, Cork is charged in connection with the murder of the 38-year-old mother of three.

38-year-old Nicola Collins, a native of St Brendan’s Park, Tralee but who’d been living in Togher in Cork city, was pronounced dead at a flat on Popham’s Road, Farranree, Cork on March 27th last after being found by paramedics.

At Cork District Court, Inspector Gary McPolin, who confirmed that a book of evidence had been served on the accused Cathal O’Sullivan, sought a return to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge John King made the order returning Mr O’Sullivan.

Cathal O’Sullivan is remanded in continuing custody to appear at the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court, when a trial date is expected to be fixed for sometime next year.

Defence barrister, Peter Flynn, applied for free legal aid which was granted.