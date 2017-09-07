Book of evidence served in Killarney crystal meth case

A Killorglin man charged in connection with a seizure of crystal meth has been sent forward for trial.

22-year-old Daryl O’Connor of Springfield House, Rangue, Killorglin is charged with possession of methamphetamine or crystal meth for sale or supply at AGS Motors, Scart Cross, Farranfore on October 25th last.

It’s alleged the drugs were posted from England.

The book of evidence was served on Mr O’Connor at Killarney District Court and Judge James O’Connor sent him forward for trial to the next sittings of Tralee Circuit Court.