Book of evidence forwarded to DPP in relation to alleged serious assault in Castleisland

The book of evidence has been forwarded to the DPP in relation to an alleged serious assault in Castleisland.

24-year-old Seán Lane, of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland, is charged with assault causing harm, and with producing a baseball bat in the course of a fight, in an incident at St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland on Sunday, January 14th.

On the date in question, a seriously injured man in his 20s was found lying in the street by neighbours in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

It’s alleged the victim suffered multiple wounds from a baseball bat, following two people goading him to come out of his house.

Yesterday, Tralee District Court heard the book of evidence, including a neurologist’s report on the victim, has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr Lane in custody for a further two weeks, pending directions from the DPP.