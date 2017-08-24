Dr Linda Lynch who’s an osteoarchaeologist was giving a lecture at the County Museum on what the bones of our ancestors reveal about them.
Man who died on Mount Brandon is named
The man who died while climbing Mount Brandon has been named. 63-year-old Ian Peak, who is a UK national, was walking alone on the west...
Over 300 gardaí working in Kerry
There are over 300 gardaí working in Kerry, according to figures from the Garda Commissioner. They show that there are 151 gardaí in the Tralee...
Excellent showing for Kerry Comhaltas branches at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann
Kerry performers and musicians had an excellent showing at this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, amassing 25 medals. The annual event, held in Ennis, attracted...
The Bones Investigator – August 24th, 2017
Dr Linda Lynch who’s an osteoarchaeologist was giving a lecture at the County Museum on what the bones of our ancestors reveal about them....
Keeping Sporting Events Free-to-Air – August 24th, 2017
Communications Minister, Denis Naughten, says All Ireland finals must remain on free-to-air TV channels. Maurice Mannix of Beale GAA who was opposed to the...
A Kerryman in the Capital – August 24th, 2017
Aidan Savage from Ballymac has lived in Dublin for almost a decade. He tells Jerry what it’s like to live in Dublin with the...