Body of missing Kerry kayaker recovered in central Ecuador

The body of a missing Kerry man has been recovered in central Ecuador.

26-year-old David Higgins, believed to be from Tralee and whom it’s understood studied in Galway, got into difficulty during a flash flood on the Abanico river.

According to the Morona Santiago region’s local government, Mr Higgins was found at 5pm local time yesterday on the banks of the Upano river.

The Kerry man had been kayaking with 19-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo, whose body was also recovered, and three other men.

One remains missing while the two others have been found safe.