Body found following two-day search for missing Killarney man

A body found following a two-day search for a missing Killarney man is believed to be that of a well-known local poet and ecologist.

A search was launched on Friday evening for Matt Hodd, from the Muckross Road area, believed to be in his early 40s.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Waterford Rescue Helicopter 117 to the scene on Friday evening joining Gardaí, emergency services and crews on the ground in searches focusing on the Mill Road area.

The search effort continued yesterday with Kerry Mountain Rescue, Civil Defence, Killarney Water Rescue and local people on foot close to the Killarney Lakes.

A body was discovered yesterday evening at approximately 5.20pm in the Whitebridge area.

Mr Hodd founded Poetry in the Park, a regular poetry gathering which takes place in Killarney National Park.