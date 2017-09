A home care provider is looking to recruit 15 people for its operations in Kerry and West Cork.

Bluebird Care today announced it is to add 370 new jobs to its Irish business as it expands across the country.

The company’s growing its range of services and increasing its team by around 20 per cent.

The expansion includes a wide variety of roles including Registered Nurses and Healthcare Assistants.

For more information you can contact Bluebird Care’s Kerry office on 066 7104015.