Blizzard like conditions expected in Kerry tonight

Blizzard like conditions can be expected in Kerry later tonight according to Met Eireann.

The Kerry Local Coordination Group is asking people to be at home and stay at home.

The group met again at 4 o’clock to review preparations for the status red warning alert, which is in place in Kerry now until 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

The red weather alert is now in place in Kerry.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Harm Luijkx says Kerry can expect the worst of the blizzard conditions around midnight.

The Kerry Local Coordination Group met at County Buildings this afternoon to again review preparations; the group includes Kerry County Council, Kerry Fire Services, Kerry Civil Defence, the HSE, Gardaí, as well as University Hospital Kerry, and Irish Water.

They say members of the public should be at home and remain at home for the duration of the weather alert, which is in place until 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

Kerry County Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell is asking people to heed the warnings, and says they have an emergency number in place.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are asking customers to conserve water supplies at this time so that restrictions can be avoided.

The Kerry Local Coordination Group and Kerry County Council will issue updates through Radio Kerry, the council’s Twitter and Facebook pages, and their dedicated alerts site which is accessible through the council’s website homepage.

Meanwhile, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says staff will not be outdoors or travelling until at least midday tomorrow.

This includes visits by public health nurses and home helps.

They advise people to continue to check on older and vulnerable members of the community, where it is safe to do so.

You can keep up to date on the weather on our live blog on the Radio Kerry website.