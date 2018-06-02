Blasket Island home of An tOileánach opens to the public

The home of Blasket Island writer Tomás Ó Criomthain has opened to the public.

Located off the West Kerry coast on An Bhlascaod Mór – the house has been newly renovated.

It offers a glimpse into life on the Blasket Islands prior to the Great Evacuation which saw the Blasket Island people leave their home 65 years ago.





The house has been restored to its original state and offers a glimpse into life on An Bhlascaoid Mór.

The house – renovated and restored by the OPW – is presented it in the exact style as it was when Tomás’s son Seán and his wife Eilís left the island in 1942 with their daughter Niamh.

Tomás Ó Criomhthain’s works have gained global renown – in particular an An t-Oileánach which is is considered an Irish literary classic.

He also coined the legendary phrase – ní bheidh ár leithéidí ann arís – referring the people of the Blasket Islands, the likes of which would never been seen again.