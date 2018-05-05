Bláithín Buckley, Dunloy, Co. Antrim (Granddaughter of Martha and the late Liam Buckley, Sandhill, Ballybunion

Funeral from her residence 16 Bellaghy Park, Dunloy, Co. Antrim on Monday at 10.20am for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Dunloy. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, C/o McKiernan and Sons, Maghera Street, Kilrea.
Latest News
People of Kerry encouraged to support Green Ribbon campaign
People are being encouraged to follow the lead of Kerry GAA clubs and wear a Green Ribbon this month. More than 8,000 ribbons will be...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals Causeway 2.19 Lady's Walk 1.05 Lixnaw 1.13 Ballyheigue 0.08 Kilmoyley 0.23 Abbeydorney 2.11 County Junior...
Kerry Team Selected For Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final
The Kerry team’s been selected for their Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final. The Kingdom are away to Cork in Mallow at 4.45 today and...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A Killarney Celtic 1-0 Killarney Athletic Denny Division 1A QPR 4-1 Ballyhar Dynamos Denny Premier A 7-00 Mastergeeha Fc v ...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Simon Zebo will be aiming to help Munster progress through to the semi finals of the PRO-14, in his final home game at Thomand...
Latest Sports
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals Causeway 2.19 Lady's Walk 1.05 Lixnaw 1.13 Ballyheigue 0.08 Kilmoyley 0.23 Abbeydorney 2.11 County Junior...
Kerry Team Selected For Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final
The Kerry team’s been selected for their Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final. The Kingdom are away to Cork in Mallow at 4.45 today and...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A Killarney Celtic 1-0 Killarney Athletic Denny Division 1A QPR 4-1 Ballyhar Dynamos Denny Premier A 7-00 Mastergeeha Fc v ...