Bláithín Buckley, Dunloy, Co. Antrim (Granddaughter of Martha and the late Liam Buckley, Sandhill, Ballybunion

Funeral from her residence 16 Bellaghy Park, Dunloy, Co. Antrim on Monday at 10.20am for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Dunloy. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, C/o McKiernan and Sons, Maghera Street, Kilrea.