Black and white collie sheepdog found at Monavalley Tralee

Black and white collie sheepdog wearing collar was found straying in the Monavalley Tralee area this morning. Owner can contact 083 8114016
Careless driving accused drove into path of oncoming motorcycle, trial hears
A woman accused of careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist near Abbeydorney had crossed the road into the path of his oncoming...
Call for discussion on interaction between rural post office network and credit unions
A path could be forged for the future of post offices in Kerry and other rural areas if they joined forces with local credit...
Dingle woman on evacuated Cork flight says she smelt smoke on boarding plane
A Dingle woman who was on a flight diverted back to Cork Airport this afternoon says she smelt smoke when she boarded the plane. Smoke...
John Layden – November 1st, 2017
On 'In Conversation' this week, Joe's guest is John Layden who spits his time between Waterville and Glenbeigh. John was a professional soccer player...
That’s Jazz – November 1st, 2017
This edition of That's Jazz includes Billie Holiday and Kurt Elling, big-band sounds from Jimmie Lunceford, new music from Paul Moran and Thelonious Monk,...
The Global Village – October 31st, 2017
JJ pays tribute to the late and legendary Fats Domino. Every second track is by the master. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_31_gv.mp3