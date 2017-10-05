A 9 year old female Black and Fawn German Shepherd is missing from the Brosna area since Thursday September 26th. Dog was wearing a collar without ID but answers to the name Pippa. Phone 087 9922757 or 068 44302. Reward offered.
Appeals to new casual trading byelaws for Kenmare are to be heard before the circuit court next month. One of three appeals lodged against them,...
A man charged in connection with a stabbing in Tralee has been remanded in custody until next month. 36-year-old Declan Galvin of Killeen Woods, Tralee...
Kerry County Council is to launch a 1916-2016 Centenary Programme Book & DVD detailing events in communities around Kerry marking 100 years since the...
Val and Tony return to an issue about a 9 year old child being bullied and how to resolve a row with a brother...
Some British TV viewers of the series, ‘Victoria’, have responded with shock to the British Government’s response at the time to the Irish Famine....
Up to 17,000 vehicles that use the N22 Killarney to Cork road will be facing diversions next week to allow for road improvements. There’s...