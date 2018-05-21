Bishop of Kerry full of admiration for those campaigning for No vote

The Bishop of Kerry says he is full of admiration for all involved in campaigning for the right to life of the unborn child.

In a statement circulated at Masses over the weekend across the Diocese of Kerry, Bishop Ray Browne thanked everyone who is debating and discussing the issue gently, respectfully and sensitively.

Bishop Browne, who is encouraging everyone to vote No, said if this Friday’s referendum is passed the Government’s proposed legislation is extreme and will result in a similar system to Britain.