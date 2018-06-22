Bishop of Kerry speaks out on priest shortage

The Bishop of Kerry says it is a huge choice for a man to become a priest.

Bishop Ray Browne says the lack of priests is a huge challenge for the future; six Kerry parishes are now without a resident priest and just six priests in the Kerry Diocese are under the age of 50.

In the coming weeks, Sean Jones will be ordained in Moyvane; the first man to become a priest in the diocese in eleven years.





Bishop Browne hopes in the coming years, two Kerry seminarians will also be ordained.

In relation to three seminarians from the county who are no longer in training in Maynooth, Bishop Browne had this to say:

Meanwhile, Bishop Ray Browne believes many people will travel from Kerry to see Pope Francis at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin.

He says getting the ticketing system right has been slow but that should be clarified in the coming days.

The bishop also says the modern health and safety demands including security checks, parking restrictions and long waits may discourage some people.

Bishop Browne says the Pontiff is a breath of fresh air: