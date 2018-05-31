Bishop of Kerry says there is need for reflection in wake of referendum

The Bishop of Kerry says there is a need for pro-life advocates to take time to reflect on the campaign and the result of the 8th Amendment Referendum.

Kerry voted 58.3% Yes and 41.7% No.

Ray Browne says as the result sinks in there is great disappointment among pro-life people and the Irish Constitution goes silent regarding the unborn and their right to life.





The Bishop said those who campaigned for a No vote left no stone unturned and he thanked them for their efforts.

He said there is a need for emotions to settle and heal as the past two months have been very difficult for those campaigning and for the country as a whole.