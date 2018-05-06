Bishop issues Pastoral Message on Eight Amendment

The Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne has said that the issues raised in the upcoming referendum on the Eight Amendment are sensitive in the extreme and has urged all involved to speak and act gently, respectfully and sensitively.

In a pastoral message to be read at all masses in the Diocese this weekend, Bishop Browne quotes Pope Francis that “so great is the value of human life, that no alleged right to ones own body can justify a decision to terminate that life”.

Bishop Bishop Browne says that Christian conviction is that the unborn child has a right to life, and that it is wrong to terminate human life.

Bishop Browne says that the unborn child does not become human at birth and that abortion is wrong.

He asks how could a person not but be sad to see a phrase such as termination of pregnancy inserted in the Irish Constitution.

Bishop Browne says he believes that if Article 40.3.3 is removed from the Constitution, the position regarding abortion in Ireland will become similiar to Britain.

He has urged all citizens to think deeply about the proposal, and encouraged people to vote.