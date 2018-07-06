Bishop appeals for organisations to be conscious of Sunday Mass times when scheduling events

The Bishop of Kerry is appealing to sporting and cultural organisations to be sensitive to Sunday Mass times.

Ray Browne made the comments as he announced changes to the appointments of clergy in the Diocese of Kerry; the county’s newest priest is to take up a role in Tralee.

Fr Sean Jones of Moyvane recently became the first priest to be ordained in the Diocese of Kerry in eleven years ; he will now be curate at St John’s Parish Tralee.





Fr Bernard Healy is leaving that position to pursue further studies in the Irish College in Rome and Fr Anthony O’Sullivan who returns from sabbatical will provide cover for priests taking breaks in the coming 12 months.

Bishop Ray Browne says priests across the diocese will take up different responsibilities outside their own parishes and within the Pastoral area; these will be communicated locally.

The changes come into effect on July 25th.

Meanwhile, Bishop Browne again highlighted the impact that the lack of priests is having on the diocese.

He also urged charities, sporting and cultural organisations to be sensitive to Sunday Mass times; he asked if a local church has just one Mass at a specific time is it wise to regularly schedule other events such as practices and matches at the same time?

Bishop Browne said many people would like to be present at both and having a clash of times is affecting attendances.