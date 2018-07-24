Bird’s Eye View – July 24th, 2018

Every month, Frank King joins Jerry for Bird’s Eye View and answers your questions about birds and wildlife.
Around 150 farmers take part in IFA protest outside Kerry County Council headquarters
Up to 150 farmers took part in a national IFA protest outside Kerry County Council headquarters today. The group, who had travelled from all over...
Man receives suspended sentence for possession of drugs in Tralee bar
A Tralee man has received a suspended sentence for possession of drugs for sale or supply. John Wynne of 13 Mitchels Court, Tralee, had pleaded...
Collision between a bus and a motorcycle
Gardaí are warning motorists to expect delays near the site of a crash on the N70 Sneem to Kenmare road. The collision between a bus...
Irish Favourites – July 22nd, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23_iff.mp3
Trip to the Cottage – July 23rd, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23_trip.mp3
Fair Deal ‘Deal’ for Farmers – July 24th, 2018
The Fair Deal scheme helps fund places nursing homes. Farming groups have long argued that the requirement that farm families and small businesses set...