Birdhill in County Tipperary is Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2017.

It’s beaten 870 towns and villages throughout the country that entered this year’s SuperValu National TidyTowns competition.

Other winners included Clonakilty in Cork which was named Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Westport in Mayo got the nod for the Tidiest Large Town, while Ennis in County Clare was again declared Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Killarney, Tralee, Kenmare and Listowel all retained their gold medal status.