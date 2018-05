An event to celebrate Kerry’s Natural Heritage is taking place over the next week.

Biodiversity Week takes place until next Saturday the 26th of May.

During the week there will be many events to celebrate the diversity in Kerry’s natural heritage; its plants, animals, and landscapes.





There will be a series of talks and walks in different parts of the county including a bat walk tonight in Annascaul at 9.30.

For more information you can contact Cathy Fisher at Kerry County Council on 066 7183521.