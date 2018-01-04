BINGO TONIGHT AND EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT AT ST.MARY’S PARISH HALL KILLARNEY. FANTASTIC PRIZES TO BE WON , FOR A GREAT NIGHT OUT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS, SEE YOU AT ST MARY’S PARISH HALL AT 9PM . WE WISH ALL OUR CUSTOMERS A VERY H-N-Y. AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUED SUPPORT.
Alison Moyet – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_03_DEF.mp3
The Global Village – January 2nd, 2017
This week JJ features the 5CD set and book titled "American Epic" that explores the early commercial recordings made in America. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_03_gv.mp3
Half-a-million-euro Lotto win in Kerry – January 3rd, 2018
Rob Magee, National Lottery, told Treasa Murphy about the Kerry person who yesterday collected a cheque for €550,000 after matching 5 numbers and the...