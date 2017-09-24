Bingo tonight in the Conroy Hall, Killarney at 8.30pm

There’s Bingo tonight (Sun 24th Sept) in the Conroy Hall, Killarney at 8.30pm. At least €5,000 must be won on the night. €5,100 won last week. All welcome.
Report finds master of vessel, from which 12 tourists ‘tipped’ into Lough Leane, did...
The Marine Casualty Investigation Board has found the Master of a vessel - from which twelve tourists 'tipped' into Killarney's Lough Leane last year...
Kerry’s Wild Atlantic Way showcased in Saks Fifth Avenue New York and Beverly Hills
Tourism Ireland is teaming up with Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and Beverly Hills this week in a collaboration showcasing the Wild Atlantic...
Kerry TD calls on Theresa May to provide ‘practical and pragmatic’ solutions to Brexit
A Kerry TD has said he'd 'hoped to see more practical and pragmatic solutions from the British side by now' in relation to the...
Intreo matchmaking – Ruining the experience
Feargal Harrington from Intreo matchmaking was talking to us this month about why a small number of people ruin the experience for others. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Intro_matchmaking_-_Ruining_the_experience.mp3
Can you save 25 grand?
Deirdre spoke to financial journalist and co-author of the book 'can you save 25 grand' Charlie Weston. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Saving.mp3
Scary Clowns
A child in Tralee was traumatized after seeing the new IT movie. Is this movie making the fear of clowns worse? Deirdre spoke to...