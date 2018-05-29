Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday 29th May, 2018

By
receptionradiokerry
-

For a great night out come to Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday 29th May at 8.30pm.  €2700 MUST BE WON.  Complimentary Tera & Coffee”

