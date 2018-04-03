Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre Tonight April 3rd.

For a great night out come to bingo at Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm tonight. €2,700 must be won. Complimentary tea & coffee. Fully heated hall.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Minister says Kerry car ferry not eligible for funding
The Fáilte Ireland Grants Scheme for Large Tourism Projects does not fund car ferries. The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, made the...
Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí to return to Milltown after 11-year hiatus
Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí 2018 has been launched. The event will take place in Milltown this year on the third weekend of June. Preparations for the annual...
Kerry County Council owed almost 9.5 million in unpaid rents, loans and rates
Kerry County Council is owed almost 9.5 million in unpaid rents, loans and rates. According to the Irish Independent, reports from the local government auditor...
Winner of Quinlan’s Fish Good Friday Competition – March 30th, 2018
So, which workplace is the winner of a fish and chips lunch courtesy of Quinlan’s Fish and Chips? All is revealed. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/fishyfriday.mp3
Should GAA Inter County Players Get an Allowance? – March 30th, 2018
A committee appointed by GAA President, Aogán Ó Fearghail, has recommended that county players get paid an allowance. Former Kerry footballer and Radio Kerry...
“This is a Human Rights Issue”: Martin Ferris on Why He’s Raised Concerns over...
The Sinn Féin TD raised concerns in the Dáil this week over workloads and work practices at University Hospital Kerry. The hospital issued this...