Billy Harnett, Ballycommane, Tournafulla and Brother of Charity, Newcastlewest

Removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla to arrive for 11 am Requiem mass. Interment afterwards to the Adjoining Cemetery. No Flowers or Wreaths please. Donations if desired to The Brothers of Charity.
Latest News
Meeting over Smart Meter Plan for Dingle – March 26th, 2018
Siobhán de Paor of the Wired Atlantic Way group are to host a meeting in Dingle tomorrow night about the installation of smart meters...
Personal Finance with Brian Leslie of Prima Finance – March 26th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, personal finance expert, Brian Leslie of Prima Finance, Killarney joins Jerry to deal with your questions and...
Community Devastated by Death of Young Man – March 26th, 2018
The Mayor of Tralee Municipal District, Cllr Norma Moriarty, offered her sympathies to the family of 23-year-old Luke Gleasure from The Kerries who was...
Why Can’t Women be Deacons in the Catholic Church? – March 26th, 2018
An anonymous comment written on a parish leaflet which criticised the fact that women cannot be ordained deacons in the Catholic Church prompted this...
Irish Favourites – March 25th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/irish_faves_pod.mp3
Latest Sports
Kerry’s Aoife Horgan & Republic Of Ireland U15s Win Bob Doherty International Tournament
Kerry’s Aoife Horgan and the Republic Of Ireland U15s have won the Bob Doherty International Tournament. They were victorious in all 3 of their matches...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Sean O'Brien and Rhys Ruddock are back in contention for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter final with Saracens. Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster says the...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Denny KDL Weekly Fixtures Monday 26th March 2018 Denny Premier A 7-30 Dingle Bay Rovers v Castleisland Afc , Venue Mounthawk Park...