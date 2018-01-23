Bill to Make It Illegal for Bosses to Withhold Staff Tips – January 23rd, 2018

Sinn Féin senator, Paul Gavan, is behind the bill which would give workers a legal right to hold on to their tips.
Proposed bus and car park in Killarney gets the green light
A proposal to construct a bus and car park in Killarney has received the backing of municipal district members. The proposed works comprise the construction...
Permission granted for betting office in Tralee
An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission subject to conditions for a betting office in Tralee. Several third parties had appealed a decision by Kerry...
Apache Pizza Castleisland names Store of the Year
The Apache Pizza outlet in Den Joe's Castleisland has been named store of the year for 2017. The announcement was made at the Apache Pizza...
Time to Bring Back Rates – January 23rd, 2018
Donal got in touch with Jerry regarding the local property tax and his belief that the rates system, which was abolished in 1977, should...
Bill to Make It Illegal for Bosses to Withhold Staff Tips – January 23rd,...
Sinn Féin senator, Paul Gavan, is behind the bill which would give workers a legal right to hold on to their tips. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/PaulTips.mp3
Terrace Talk – January 22nd, 2018
On Terrace Talk, Tomas O'Sé replies to Mikey Sheehy's claim that Kerry supporters let the side down in last year's semi-final replay; Gary McGrath...