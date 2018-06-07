Bill Kelliher, Shanakeale & late of Corkaboy, Castlemaine.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (June 8th) from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.  Removal Saturday morning to St. Gobnait’s Church Keel for requiem mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

