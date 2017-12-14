Bill initiated by Kerry senator on Irish Sign Language set to pass all stages in Dáil tonight

A bill initiated by a Kerry senator on Irish Sign Language is set to pass all stages in the Dáil tonight.

The legislation will give official recognition to sign language for the first time.

It’s expected to be signed into law within days by the President Michael D Higgins.

The passing of Senator Mark Daly’s Irish Sign Language for the Deaf Community Bill would mean that deaf people would be able to access State services in their own language.

Sign language is used by 50,000 members of the deaf community and thousands of others to communicate with them.