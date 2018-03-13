Bill enacted towards establishment of Munster Technological University

Institute Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology have welcomed the enactment of the Technological Universities Bill into legislation.

The enactment of this bill has been described as ‘a crucial step’ in the creation of the Munster Technological University.

IT Tralee and CIT have been working towards achieving Technological University designation and the creation of the Munster Technological University (MTU) since 2013; they plan to register students in September 2019.

Chair of IT Tralee’s Governing Body Lionel Alexander said the MTU will bring benefits to students, staff and the region’s economy.