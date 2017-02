South Kerry’s bilingual arts festival Éigse na Brideoige begins today and runs for the weekend.

The festival, which has been running for 25 year, has events in villages all over the Iveragh Peninsula and includes film, music, workshops and discussions.

It will be officially opened by Minister with responsibility for the Gaeltacht, Seán Kyne in Caherdaniel Community Hall today, followed by a screening of the award-winning film, Fís na Fuiseoige, by Kerry filmmaker, Aodh Ó Coileán.