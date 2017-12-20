Between the covers

Maire Logue and Elizabeth Dunne were in studio today to talk about books on the market this Christmas and also talk about Listowel Writers week in 2018.
Kerry TD says the NTPF isn’t working efficiently in relation to cataract operations
A Kerry TD says the National Treatment Purchase Fund isn't working efficiently in relation to cataract operations. Deputy John Brassil says the operations are...
Additional €1 million in grant aid for Kerry Airport described as a vote of...
€1 million additional grant aid funding for Kerry Airport represents a solid commitment to the county in terms of tourism, business and infrastructural access...
Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in past year
Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in the past year. That's according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board. It shows that the...
Medical Matters
Dr Eamon Shanahan talks about mental health issues as well as answering your general medical queries. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Medical.mp3
Christmas storylines in soaps
Why are soaps getting so depressing at Christmas? One listener thinks the writers need to make more of an effort to make happier storylines....