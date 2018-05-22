Betty Roche nee Leahy, Hearthill, Ballyduff

Funeral arriving at St. Peter and Paul Church, Ballyduff on Wednesday at 7pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

