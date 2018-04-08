Betty Queally née Hickey, Muckross Road, Killarney

Reposing at the home of her niece Betty and Christy Moynihan, Lacka, Ballydesmond on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Tuesday morning at 11:30am. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Cathedral. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Enquiries to O’ Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree.