Betty O’Brien (née Forde), O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee & formerly of Boherbee, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4.15pm – 6.15pm, followed by removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.