Betty Lane, Kilconlea Upper, Abbeyfeale

Reposing at Hartnett Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Saturday from 6pm – followed by removal at 8:30pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastlewest.