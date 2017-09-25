Betty Hussey née O’Donnell of North Gerah, Sneem & formerly of Slieve West, Camp, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare.  Rosary this evening at 8pm.  Reposing tomorrow Tuesday from 4.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Sneem arriving at 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

