Betty Hussey née O’Donnell of North Gerah, Sneem & formerly of Slieve West, Camp, Tralee.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare. Rosary this evening at 8pm. Reposing tomorrow Tuesday from 4.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Sneem arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Latest News
Full-time journalist/news reader
Do you have a passion for news and a commitment to quality broadcasting, and would you like to join one of Ireland’s leading local radio stations? Radio...
Kerry Senator receiving 250 emails daily on Eighth Amendment
A Kerry Senator is receiving around 250 emails daily from both sides in the Eighth Amendment debate. Senator Ned O'Sullivan is a member of the...
ITT and CIT Presidents’ Welcome Letter from Governing Body Chairs
The chairs of the governing bodies of the ITs in Tralee and Cork have sent letters to staff and students outlining their commitment to...
Valentia Car Ferry asking Fáilte Ireland why application for funding was deemed ineligible
Valentia Car Ferry are asking Fáilte Ireland why their application for funding was deemed ineligible. The current ferry, which was purchased 21 years ago, is...
Man charged in connection with Tralee stabbing remanded in custody
A 36-year-old man charged in connection with a stabbing in Tralee will return to court next month. Declan Galvin with an address at 59 Killeen...
Latest Sports
8 Kerry Representatives On Minor Star Football Team of the Year
Kerry has 8 representatives on the Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Team of the Year. Deividas Uosis, Cian Gammell, Michael Potts, Niall Donohue, Barry Mahony,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland have delivered what has been described as a 'powerful presentation' in the hope of hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Brian O'Driscoll and...
Kerry School In All Ireland Basketball Action Today
U16 Boys All Ireland Cup 1st Round @ 12.45 Mercy Mounthawk v St.Andrews, Dublin