Betty Clifford (née O’Sullivan), Sth View, Terrace, Waterville.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, Friday (April, 13th) from 5pm – 9pm, followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church, Waterville, arriving there at 9.15pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (April, 14th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RACING It's been a good day for Nicky Henderson on the opening day of the Grand National festival at Aintree. Dave Keena has a round-up from...
Kerry online property management company confirms it’s in middle of restructuring
Kerry online property management company, Aspen Grove Solutions, has confirmed it's in the middle of a restructuring process. The company has refused to comment on...
Kerry County Council hiring seasonal outdoor and roads staff
Kerry County Council is hiring seasonal staff in the outdoor and roads areas. They say temporary seasonal staff are currently being hired to undertake the...
Elizabeth Sherry (Cherl) O’Dowd née Lopez, O’Connor’s Bar & Guest House Cloghane & late...
Reposing at her home tomorrow Friday (April 13th) from 2pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane. Requiem mass will take...
That’s Jazz – April 11th, 2018
This extended edition of That's Jazz includes tracks by Quincy Jones and Fats Waller, the voices of Honor Heffernan and Jeri Southern, new music...
Thursday’s Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Kerry have their sights set on a winner-takes-all Munster Minor Football semi-final against Cork next month. Both sides made light work of their opponents...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Kerry made a strong start to this year’s Munster Minor Football Championship with a 14-point win over Tipperary in Semple Stadium. They ran out...