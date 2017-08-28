Betty Brosnan née Mc Carthy, The High Road, Mountcollins & formerly of Naughton’s Cross, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her daughter Joan’s residence, the High Road, Mountcollins tomorrow Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.  Removal on Wednesday to Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins to arrive for 11am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to the Millford Hospice Home Care Team.

