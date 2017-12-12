reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.
Three people remanded on bail on drug charges
Two men and a woman have been remanded on bail after they were charged in connection with a €140,000 drugs seizure by gardai when...
Bus carrying patients to Northern Ireland for cataract operations will leave Kerry on Saturday
A bus carrying patients to Northern Ireland for cataract operations will leave Kerry on Saturday. Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, along with Cork South-West TD Michael...
Bertie ‘Bartholomew’ Murphy, Mein, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Knocknacaska, Kilflynn
Details Confirmed For Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Finals
Details have been confirmed for next month’s Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Finals. In the last 4 of the President’s Cup at Neptune Stadium on Friday,...
Leonard O’Donnell, Hillview Drive, Caherslee, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Thursday...
Kerry Footballer Says Nothing Short Of Winning All-Ireland Will Be Good Enough
Kerry’s James O’Donoghue says nothing short of winning the All-Ireland will be good enough in 2018. The Kingdom last claimed the Sam Maguire in 2014...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Keith Earls and Niall Scannell have both returned to training with Munster. Earls suffered a hamstring injury in the build up to Ireland's November Test...