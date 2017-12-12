Bertie ‘Bartholomew’ Murphy, Mein, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Knocknacaska, Kilflynn

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR